Towards better urban mobility in Abidjan

As part of its modernization scheme, Abidjan, the Ivorian economic capital, is poised to become an attractive metropolis with traffic routes that facilitate mobility.This vision of the Ivorian head of state, Alassane Ouattara refers to the observation that “54 percent of the Ivorian population lives in cities, especially in Abidjan, the population of which is 5.5 million inhabitants,” therefore requiring a specific urban development plan.

The Ivorian state has therefore designed a bypass of the city of Abidjan called Y4.

It is a highway of more than 24 km, which should be turned into a 2×3 lane road with several ancillary works providing access to the roads to the towns of Alepe and Anyama (north of Abidjan.)

This route also links the straightened Boulevard de France to Boulevard Mitterrand, with the development of crossroads, the construction of the Alépé, Anyama and Boulevard Mitterrand interchanges.

The project was also developed as part of the “Port-Ville du Grand Abidjan Integration Project”.

It should make it possible to strengthen mobility in the Ivorian economic capital, bypassing the city center to open access to the port area of Abidjan.

With this route, it will be possible to bypass downtown Abidjan to reach several other destinations within the Abidjan District.

The construction of this structure should have a significant impact on the reduction of traffic jams and participate in the extension of the city of Abidjan.

This Y4 ring road will also connect the municipalities of Songon, Abobo-Anyama, Cocody and Port-Bouët and facilitate access to the port area of Abidjan.

Section 2 of the Y4, 15 km long, will link the Anyama commune to the Northern Highway, crossing the localities of Ebimpe, Akoupe-Zeudji and Attinguie. Section 3, it should be connected to the northern highway to Songon commune, an extension area west of the city of Abidjan.

The project estimated in 2018 at 331.8 million euros, or approximately CFA217 billion, should make it possible to finance four projects over a period of seven years: the realization of the phase 2 of Y4, the development of phase 3 of this highway, the construction of the Akwaba junction interchange (in Port-Bouet, south of Abidjan) and the construction of a logistics platform comprising short and long-stay parking lots for heavy trucks.