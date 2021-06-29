TPLF fighters enter Tigray capital

Published on 29.06.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

Fighters of the outlawed Tigreyan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Monday entered Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region after members of the provisional administration fled the city.Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office same day announced that the head of the provisional administration called for a ceasefire and the federal government accepted the offer.

The announcement came as witnesses told APA that anti-government troops had captured Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

All sides have been accused of carrying out mass killings and human rights violations in the region.

More more than five million people are in urgent need of food aid, the UN says, with 350,000 facing famine.

On Monday, reports began to emerge that Tigrayan fighters – who launched a new offensive last week – had forced leaders of the interim administration to leave Mekelle.

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and federal police have also left Mekelle as the rebel force advanced.

Information reaching to APA also suggests that the RPLF rebels are in control of other parts of the Tigray region.

Addis Ababa said it declared a ceasefire unilaterally in a bid to help farmers in the region cultivate crops during this rainy season.