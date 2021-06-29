International › APA

Happening now

TPLF fighters enter Tigray capital

Published on 29.06.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

Fighters of the outlawed Tigreyan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Monday entered Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region after members of the provisional administration fled the city.Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office same day announced that the head of the provisional administration called for a ceasefire and the federal government accepted the offer.

The announcement came as witnesses told APA that anti-government troops had captured Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

All sides have been accused of carrying out mass killings and human rights violations in the region.

More more than five million people are in urgent need of food aid, the UN says, with 350,000 facing famine.

 On Monday, reports began to emerge that Tigrayan fighters – who launched a new offensive last week – had forced leaders of the interim administration to leave Mekelle.

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and federal police have also left Mekelle as the rebel force advanced.

Information reaching to APA also suggests that the RPLF rebels are in control of other parts of the Tigray region.

 Addis Ababa said it declared a ceasefire unilaterally in a bid to help farmers in the region cultivate crops during this rainy season.

 

   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top