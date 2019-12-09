Trade between Ghana, China hits over $7bn

Published on 09.12.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Trade between Ghana and Asian economic giant, China has reached US$7.3 billion, making Ghana

the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa in 2018.The Chinese Ambassador in Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, announced this in Accra during the launch of new

Chinese vehicles Changan CS95 and CS55T by Stallion Motors, distributor of Hyundai, Audi and Skoda

vehicles.

According to Shi, the trade volume between the two countries hit US$6.67 billion in 2017 and attributed the

increase to the demand of Chinese products by Ghanaians and measures put in place by the two to leverage

the long standing relations between them.

The Chinese Ambassador added that China has held International Import and Export Fair every year, which

gives opportunity to merchants from Ghana to showcase their products.

The Ghanaian Times newspaper on Monday quoted the Managing Director of Stallion Motors Ghana, Manish

Daryanani, as saying that Changan offered value for money in terms of icon design, comfort, pricing,

intelligent safety features and prompt after sales service.