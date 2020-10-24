Transfer window extended for Rwanda football clubs

The Rwandan football league has extended the player transfer window for its clubs to November 7, according to sport sources in Kigali on Saturday.It comes a few days after the Rwanda Football Federation confirmed 4 December as the say when the next championships will kick off start.

The duration of the transfer market in the Rwanda Azam Premier League is 45 days, distributed when the competition is over.

The Professionalism and Players’ Status Committee has set the entire registration periods for the new season, as the second registration period.

Despite the expected effects of the COVID-19 crisis on sporting activities, there are many deals that clubs participating in the Azam Premier League seek to complete before the start of the new season, due to the end of the contracts of some players.

Some clubs began completing new deals for the new season, most notably Rayon Sports, Kiyovu Sports and Mukura Sports club, who were active in the local transfer market and signed several foreign players from neighboring countries especially BurundI.

In a related development, Rwanda’s football governing body announced that the 2019/2020 season was prematurely ending due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision meant that the two clubs at the bottom of the table were destined to play in the second division league next season.

All players will undergo testing for COVID-19.

No spectator will be allowed to attend matches during the initial stages.