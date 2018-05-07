Travellers stranded after deadly clashes in Muyuka

Movement along the Muyuka Kumba higway came to a standstill on Sunday after following heavy fighting between security forces and armed men.

According to information from witnesses on the ground, the fighting started when some armed men blocke the highway around Mbalangi, leading to Kumba.

It took hours and tact for security sources to descend on the scene where heavy shooting started forcing villagers living along the way to flee into the bushes, sources told journalducameroun.com.

“We were stopped by the military at the entrance to Mbalangi as uncontrollable smoke has engulfed the village while there are heavy gunshots. More than 60 vehicles are stranded here at the entrance to town,” a source who left Douala for Kumba said.

Another source said they were told to stop by the military for precautionary motives and were only given the all clear to move after the situation was said to have been calm.

“We saw bone house burnt in the middle of other houses as well as two other motorbikes completely burnt and destroyed along the roadside,” a source said.

The situation was only brought to order in the late hours of Sunday evening but the casualty on both sides is yet to be determined though there was has material damage as a result of the stand off.