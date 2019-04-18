Travellers urged to comply with S/Africa import rules

The South African government has urged international travellers visiting or leaving the country during the Easter holidays to comply with the country’s import requirements for agricultural and related regulated products.“Compliance will assist our country in preventing and minimising the potential risk of introducing alien invasive species, foreign pests and diseases that could be associated with imported plants, plant products, animals, animal products and other regulated goods,” the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Thursday.

The ministry said South Africa, like any other country, has a crucial mandate and sovereign right to protect its territory, biodiversity and economy against harm.

The country regulates the importation of animals and animal products, liquor products, plants and plant products, honey and honey products, as well as any other potentially harmful materials from other countries into its territory, the ministry added.

This was in accordance with the country’s relevant legislation, which was aimed at preventing the introduction, establishment and spread of pests and diseases from other parts of the world into South Africa, the office said.

“Once a quarantine pest or disease is introduced into the country, we find it difficult and expensive to control and manage, thus prevention is imperative.

“Furthermore, the importation of certain liquor products with an alcohol content of more than 1% into the country for drinking purposes is restricted, except on the authority of an import certificate issued by MAFF,” the ministry said.

Upon arrival in South Africa, all the imported consignments of regulated products must be presented to the MAFF inspectors at the port of entry for compliance inspections, as per import conditions.