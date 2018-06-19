Travellers urged to comply with S/Africa’s import rules

South Africa has urged all international travellers visiting the country to comply with import requirements for agricultural and related regulated products.The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Monday that South Africa, like other countries, has a crucial mandate and right to protect its territory, biodiversity and economy against harm.

“Compliance will assist our country to minimise or prevent the potential risk of introducing alien invasive species, foreign pests and diseases that could be associated with imported plants, plant products, animals, animal products and other regulated goods,” the ministry said.

It added that the country regulates the importation of animals and animal products, liquor products, plants and plant products, honey and honey products, as well as any other potentially harmful materials from other countries into its territory.

This is in accordance with the country’s legislation aimed at preventing the introduction, establishment and spread of pests and diseases from other parts of the world, the ministry said.

“Once introduced into the country, the said elements are expensive and difficult to control, thus prevention is imperative,” it said.

Furthermore, the importation of certain liquor products, with an alcohol content of more than one percent into the county for drinking purposes is restricted, except on the authority of an import certificate issued by the department, the office said.

Noting that import conditions might differ according to the country of origin/export, global pest distribution and the type of products, the ministry said that upon arrival in South Africa, all the imported consignments of the regulated products must be presented to the ministry’s inspectors at the port of entry for compliance inspections as per import conditions.

The consignments might not be removed from the port of entry without written authorisation or before being granted entry by the ministry’s inspectors, it said, adding that travellers are advised to contact the office’s offices for information regarding the product to be imported.