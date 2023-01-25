International › APA

Happening now

Trial of Mauritania’s former president opens

Published on 25.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

The former Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz appeared before the court in Nouakchott.The trial opened on Wednesday in Nouakchott. Ten defendants in the case were present in court, while two others were absent, including one who is on the run.

 

According to Sahara Media, the businessman, Mohamed Ould Boubat, who is also being prosecuted in this case, did not appear in court, as he is abroad for medical reasons. However, the judge of the session considered Ould Boubat as “a fugitive.”

 

The session judge also asked about the representative of the Arrahma Forum, whose seat remained vacant throughout the hearing, without specifying the reason for his absence.

He is accused of corruption, money laundering and illicit enrichment during the ten years he was in power. 

The rest of the defendants attended the session including Yahya Ould Hadmine, Mohamed Salem Ould Al-Bashir, Mohamed Abdallah Ould Oudaa and Taleb Ould Abdi Val, in addition to Mohamed Ould Amasboua.

 

The start of the hearing was delayed for several hours due to complex security procedures at the courthouse gate, prompting the judge to suspend it several times, pending the entry of the lawyers.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top