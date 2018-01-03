Trial of Mayor Khalifa Sall adjourned for Jan. 23

The Trial of Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall and his co-defendants was adjourned for January 23, shortly after it resumed on Wednesday morning before a special hearing at the Criminal Court in Dakar.The presiding judge, Justice Malick Lamotte, in a ruling decided to continue the trial on January 23, thereby partially granting the defence motion, which had asked for a two-month adjournment.
The defence team of Sall and co-accused had requested that the trial be postponed until a later date, to enable all sides fulfill the court’s provisions.
During Wednesday’s sitting of the court, the defence announced that it did not receive the entire prosecution file.
Meanwhile, it had forwarded a list of 70 witnesses, including ministers and MPs, who the defence team wants to be allowed to testify first.