Tribunal adjourns trial of Nigeria’s Chef Justice to January 22

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) sitting in Abuja on Monday adjourned proceedings in the charges of non-declaration of assets brought against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to January 22.The tribunal adjourned the case after the lead prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Umar, conceded that Onnoghen was not properly served with the charges and the summons.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television said that Umar agreed that the CJN was not personally served with the charges and the court’s summons as required by the law and therefore, requested the tribunal to direct a fresh service on the CJN.

However, a senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mr. Wole Olanipekun, who led more than 40 senior lawyers for the CJN, had earlier told the tribunal that he and other defence lawyers only appeared in court in protest against the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

He also said that, from the account given by the court official earlier in the proceedings, the CJN was not served with the charges and summons personally, but through his aide.

He then insisted that the law requires that the defendant be served personally.

The arraignment of the CJN before the CCT, followed a petition on January 7, alleging non declaration and false declaration of his assets between 2005 and 2016.

The petition lodged by Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARBDI), drew the CCB attention to what it called serious concerns bordering on flagrant violations of the law and Constitution of Nigeria by the CJN.