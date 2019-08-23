Tributes pour in for Agogo, Ex-Ghanaian international

Tributes have been pouring after Ghanaians received the news of the death of the former Black Stars prolific striker, Junior Agogo on Thursday.Agogo, a former Nottingham Forest star, died at the age of 40 in the United Kingdom, after he was said to have been ill for some time.

He had 27 caps for the Black Stars and scored 12 goals, some of which were very pulsating and loved by football fans in Ghana.

His former teammate, Asamoah Gyan, on Thursday tweeted in memory of the late player, who was the toast of Ghanaians during his playing days.

“Gutted. Thanks for the memories Junior. RIP bro,” Gyan said.

The CAF Deputy General Secretary and former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, also tweets, “May his soul rest in perfect peace -rest well Junior Agogo”.

“Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Junior Agogo. Our thoughts are with Junior’s family and friends at this very difficult time. RIP”, Sheffield Wednesday said on Twitter.

Agogo began his career with Sheffield Wednesday, but left to play in the United States after making just two appearances for the Owls.

He returned to England with Queens Parks Rangers in 2002, before going on to play for Brentford.

Agogo is best known for his time at Bristol Rovers where he scored 40 goals in three seasons.

He joined Nottingham Forest in 2006 and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest has also tweeted: “Rest in peace, Junior. #NFFC are saddened to learn that former striker Junior Agogo has passed away. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Junior’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Ghana Premier League clubs Wa All Stars and Liberty Professionals have also added their voice to the list of tweets, sympathising with the family.