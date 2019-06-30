Tripoli: Hafter threatens retaliation on Turkey

Published on 30.06.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Ahmed Mesmari, a spokesperson of the forces under Libyan warlord Khalfa Hafter has threatened to attack and destroy Turkish interests in the country.Mesmari said Hafter’s forces will also ‘unleash fury’ on Turkish ships and planes thought to be supporting the internationally backed government in Tripoli.

He said even Turkish citizens in Libya will not be spared.

This threat comes days after Hafter’s army was routed in the city of Geryan 100 km south of Tripoli.

The spokesman accused Turkey of supporting the army of the National Accord Government in the war on Tripoli which began last April.

He said Turkish interference in Libya’s internal matters was plunging te country into further instability.

Forces loyal to the National Accord Government announced they have retaken the city of Geryan and forced Hafter’s army to retreat from the area they had been in control of for weeks.

Presidency Council of the Accord Government has meanwhile condemned the threats by Hafter’s spokesman targeting Turkish interests in the country.

The spokesman of the army of the National Accord Government Mohamed Gununu told a press conference from Geryan city on Wednesday that their forces commandeered 70 military vehicles, sophisticated weapons including missiles.

Gununu added that government forces are detaining 150 fighters from Hafter’s forces among them foreign mercenaries.