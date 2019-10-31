Tripoli: Interior ministry targeted by air strike

The Interior ministry in the Libyan capital Tripoli Thursday morning came under attack by warplanes believed to belong to forces loyal to warlord Halifa Hafter, leaving several people wounded.The ministry which is being run by the internationally backed National Accord Government.said in a statement that Hafter’s troops were in blithe disregard for the lives of civilians..

The spokesman of the Health ministry Fauzi Wanis said that 10 civilians among them a woman and four children were wounded after the airstrike.

Meanwhile what remains of the Libyan National Army also issued a statement shortly after the attack saying they are continuing their campaign against forces loyal to the Accord Government.