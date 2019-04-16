Tripoli: ‘Millions of school books’ destroyed in air strikes

The Interior minister in Libya’s government of national accord Fathi Bash Agha has accused Khalifa Hafter’s forces of destroying millions of school books in air strikes on Monday evening.Education minister, Othman Abdu Aljalil also rued the destruction, blaming Hafter’s forces for the bombing of the main book warehouses of the ministry in Ain Zara district south of Tripoli, destroying millions of textbooks.

He described this as a great loss to the Libyan education sector from which it could take years to recover.

More than five rockets hit the residential areas of Abu Salim and the road leading to the main airport in Tripoli, leaving one person wounded.

In the meantime the chairman of the Presidential Council of the National Accord government, Fayez Serraj said that the end to fighting in the capital will depend on the withdrawal of Hafter’s forces to their original positions.

A director at the Health ministry, Tarek Hamshery reported that 76 people have been killed including 22 civilians and 476 others wounded since the start to the battle for Tripoli.

On the other hand medical source in Aljala hospital in the eastern city of Benghazi claimed over 100 soldiers of the internationally backed government have been killed in the recent fighting.