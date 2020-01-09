Tripoli okays foreign troop intervention, Hafter objects

The internationally backed government in Tripoli has given the green light for Turkish troop to intervene in the Libyan conflict but drew objection from the militia fighting for control of the capital, APA learnt on Thursday.The head of the Libyan government based in Tripoli Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed the initiative as God-sent to deal with what he called marauding terrorists causing protracted instability in his country.

His government had last month called for international help to deal with an invasion of Tripoli by forces loyal to the renegade general Khalifa Hafter who is backing a parallel government based in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Meanwhile Hafter whose forces have been waging a war to capture Tripoli since April last year, has rejected the idea of foreign troop intervention in Libya, calling it external interference.

Libya has been mired in conflict since former ruler Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in an armed uprising in 2011.