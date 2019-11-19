Tripoli: Seven killed in airstrike on biscuit factory

At least seven people have been confirmed killed in an airstrike by suspected forces loyal to Khalifa Hafter on a biscuit factory in the Wadi Rabea district of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday.Source at the Health ministry said 15 others were wounded mostly civilians and some African workers.

In his briefing to the UN Security Council on Monday, the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama said the majority of the dead were migrants.

He pointed out that UNSMIL estimates the total number of drone strikes in support of the Libyan National Army forces ‘is well above 800 since the beginning of the conflict, while the total number of drone strikes by forces loyal the Government of National Accord is estimated at around 240’.

Salama made it clear that more than 200 civilians have been killed and more than 128000 people have fled their homes since the conflict began on 4 April.

He said more than 135000 civilians remain in frontline areas, and an additional 270,000 people live in areas directly affected by the conflict.

60 attacks against health care facilities, medical personnel and ambulances have been registered by the UN.