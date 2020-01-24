Triumphant return for ex UN diplomat expelled from Sierra Leone

A former UN representative expelled from Sierra Leone has returned to an honorable reception.Michael von der Schulenburg was awarded the West African country’s highest honor – Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic.

A statement from the presidency on Friday said the German born diplomat was recognized for his “exceptional contribution” to sustainable peace and democracy in the country.

Schulenburg was appointed by the UN Secretary General in 2009 as Executive Representative for its first fully Integrated Peace Building Office in Sierra Leone (UNIPSIL).

Its mandate, among others, included development assistance, humanitarian aid and managerial reforms.

It also covered combating illicit drug trafficking to conflict resolution and political affairs.

In 2012, Schulenburg unceremoniously left the country amidst speculation about soured relations with the then government of Ernest Bai Koroma.

It later emerged that he had been declared persona non-grata and ordered to leave the country over his alleged relations with the opposition.

In response to his award, Schulenburg was quoted saying that he felt excited to be a recipient of the prestigious award, noting that it’s the “greatest honour” he had received in life, especially coming from Sierra Leone, which was his last posting.

“This is a great honour and a sign of confidence from a people and a government and for which I and my family are proud. Sierra Leone is on the right track and I wish you all the best and successes for the future,” he said.

President Bio congratulated Mr Schulenburg on receiving the award, saying that it was no surprise that he deserved it given his contributions to the country.