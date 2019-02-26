Troika nations, Canada condemn Sudan state of emergency

The Troika group of countries namely the United Kingdom, United States and Norway together with Canada on Tuesday said they are” deeply concerned” about the new state of emergency in Sudan.President Omar al-Bashir last week declared a national state of emergency in response to months of wildcat protests that threatened to end his thirty-year grip on power.

“Bashir’s decisions to declare a national state of emergency, to appoint military and security members to senior government positions, and to issue emergency orders criminalizing peaceful demonstrations and allowing security forces to act with impunity will further erode human rights, governance and effective economic management, the Troika said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The return to military rule does not create a conducive environment for a renewed political dialogue or credible elections”, it warned.

“We note the ongoing detention of political leaders, activists and journalists, and call upon the government of Sudan to abide by its public commitments to free them as well as others who have been arbitrarily detained.

“We also note continuing reports of unacceptable use of live fire, beating of protestors and mistreatment of detainees” the statement added.

The statement said there remains a clear need for political and economic reforms in Sudan that is fully inclusive, and which addresses the legitimate grievances expressed by the protestors.

“Economic stability cannot be achieved without first reaching political consensus. Political consensus cannot be achieved by imprisoning, shooting, and criminalizing peaceful protesters” said the statement.

“Troika countries and Canada will continue to monitor the situation closely, and to emphasize that the government of Sudan’s response to these protests and the actions of the military-led government will determine our countries’ future engagement” it concluded.

Nationwide protests across Sudan have been going on since December, calling on Bashir who has been in power for 29 years to step down.

According to human rights organizations, 57 people were killed by security forces and three thousand arrested.