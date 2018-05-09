Troops swoop on ex-convict, pregnant wife in Buea drug hub

The dusts raised by a recent police raid in the students’ residential neighbourhood of Molyko (Dirty South), Buea, which is considered as one of the drug hubs in the South West Region, are yet to settled following the desertion of the area.

Three police trucks, filled to the brim with armed troops raided the area at about 9:00pm, after a tip-off from an anonymous source, alleging that an ex-convict, ‘Docteur’, who had just flown from Nigeria some 72 hours ago, had brought in a talisman with bullet impermeable charms popularly known as ‘odeshi’.

The anonymous informant had told the security forces that Docteur was about to recruit a good number of the University of Buea students into his armed group, which he intend to use in the restoration of the former West Cameroon Statehood.

Based on the tipoff, the troops raided the neighbour and arrested Docteur, his eight-months-old pregnant wife and four of his children who are less than 10 years old. The ex-convict was reportedly nabbed in possession of a gun, ammunitions and charms.

After arresting Docteur and his entire family, the troops opened a manhunt for a certain Besong, whom they said was his accomplice. Students’ doors were broken into, while 10 of them were arrested and taken into detention. But the Besong whom the troops were after was not where to be found.

Many students deserted their hostels, as the break-ins became incessant.

Again, the troops used the raid to clamp down on those selling hard drugs in the neighbourhood. Dirty South is notorious for the consumption of Tramadol and cannabis.

However, the population of the neighbourhood have been faulting the security forces for arresting a pregnant women and under-aged children. Even though a security officer told Journalducameroun.com that the pregnant woman and her children were taken in for due process, but were later released.