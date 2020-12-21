Tropical Storm Chalane headed Madagascar, Mozambique’s way – Expert

Weather experts on Monday warned of a tropical storm that is building up in the Indian Ocean and could make landfall in Madagascar at the weekend and proceed towards the Mozambique Channel early next week.AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls said the ongoing heating of the water surface in the southwestern Indian Ocean is expected to result in a tropical storm forming during the course of this week.

“A tropical low located well southwest of Diego Garcia will continue to strengthen as it drifts westward over the next few days,” Nicholls said.

The tropical low is expected to further strengthen as it enters “an area of atmospheric conditions” before reaching Madagascar.

“Warm water and favourable atmospheric conditions are expected to allow this low to strengthen into Tropical Storm Chalane this week,” the weather forecaster said.

He warned that the storm would result in periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas in northern Madagascar and surrounding areas.

“The storm is expected to strike northeast Madagascar on Saturday and may eventually emerge over the Mozambique Channel early next week,” Nicholls said.

Rainfall of this magnitude is expected to result in flooding and increased of mudslides, the expert said.