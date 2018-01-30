Truck attack against Swedish ‘infidels’ planned for months: prosecutors

A 39-year-old Uzbek asylum seeker who confessed to an April 2017 Stockholm truck attack that killed five people planned his assault “against infidels” in Sweden for months, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Rakhmat Akilov, who swore allegiance to the so-called Islamic State (IS) prior to the attack, has admitted to stealing a truck and mowing down a crowd of people on a busy pedestrian street on a Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors formally charged him on Tuesday with “terrorism, attempted terrorism”.

Akilov wanted to “instigate fear among the public in Sweden and force Sweden’s government and parliament to end Sweden’s participation in military training of the global coalition against IS in Irak,” according to the indictment.

IS has, however, never claimed responsibility for the attack.

Arrested a few hours after the attack thanks to video surveillance images, Akilov confessed several days later.

The prosecution said it would present as evidence excerpts of Akilov’s chat conversations concerning his “willingness to carry out a terror attack” and his “desire to join IS.”

In one chat, Akilov asked for help “to carry out a crime, he wanted to run down infidels (because) Sweden supports NATO and sends bomb technicians to Irak and trains Kurds,” the indictment read.

Prosecutors, who will argue Akilov acted alone, will also present two videos recorded on the eve of the attack in which Akilov swore allegiance to IS.

– ‘Wanted to punish Sweden’ –

They will also present as evidence chat texts dating back to January 2017, as well as photos taken with his smartphone when he reconnoitred the scene in advance of the attack, and internet searches for possible targets and bomb materials on his computer.

After crashing the truck into the facade of a department store, Akilov set off an explosive device in the truck made up of five butane gas canisters, screws, knife blades and metal objects, causing major damage to the truck, prosecutors said. He then fled the scene.

“His motive was to punish Sweden for its participation in the war against IS,” prosecutor Hans Ihrman told reporters.

An asylum seeker and construction worker, Akilov had gone underground after his application for Swedish residency was rejected in 2016, police said last year.

Three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, a 41-year old British man, and a 31-year-old Belgian woman were killed in the attack. Fifteen others were injured.

Akilov, who previously told police he did not expect to survive the attack, faces a life sentence if convicted.

The trial is due to open sometime in February.