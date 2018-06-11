Truck carrying Afcon precast material tumbles in Yaounde

A cargo truck carrying precast material, heading to the Olembe stadium under construction tumbled early on Monday morning in Yaoundé, sources have confirmed.

The truck tumbled around at the Nlongkak roundabout as it was heading to the construction site. This caused serious traffic around the area on Monday morning before heavy machines rushed to the scene to clear the cargo as well as the truck.

No casualty was recorded as the rescue team attempted to ferry the cargo straight to the Olembe stadium where construction work has been ongoing ahead of another inspection mission from the Confederation of African Football and the Roland Berger auditing firm in the day ahead.

The Caf team is set to visit all the pitches under construction across the nation as well as the various hotels and infrastructure to host the tournament next years.