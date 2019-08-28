Trump advisor Bolton stresses Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’

Published on 28.08.2019 at 15h54 by AFP

White House national security advisor John Bolton on Wednesday stressed US commitment to Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” during talks with the country’s new president, part of a regional tour in Russia’s traditional field of influence.

The security advisor said he would travel on to Moldova and then to Belarus, becoming the highest level US representative in years to visit the repressive ex-Soviet nation.

Bolton praised the “productive” talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and underlined the “US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity” during the talks with top Kiev officials, he told journalists during a briefing.

He also raised the prospect of Zelensky meeting US President Donald Trump at an event in Warsaw this weekend to mark 80 years since the Nazi invasion of Poland.

Bolton’s visit came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France would hold peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine next month.

Ukraine has been locked in conflict with Russia-backed separatists since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, a move the international community refuses to recognise.

Some 13,000 people have been killed in the violence that Kiev blames on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has denied claims it has funnelled troops and arms across the border.

The last Ukraine peace summit between the four countries was held in 2015.