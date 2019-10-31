Trump cancels trade deal with Cameroon over rights violation

US President Donald Trump has indicated his intention to terminate the designation of the Republic of Cameroon (Cameroon) as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

In a letter addressed to Congress, Donald Trump says the measure which is supposed to take effect as from January 1, 2020 is motivated by gross rights violation by the government of Cameroon.

“I am taking this step because I have determined that the Government of Cameroon currently engages in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, contravening the eligibility requirements of section 104 of the AGOA,” Donald Trump said in a letter addressed to Congress.

“Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of Cameroon, Cameroon has failed to address concerns regarding persistent human rights violations being committed by Cameroonian security forces. These violations include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and unlawful detention, and torture,” the US President said.

The US will continue to monitor the government of Cameroon whether it “engages in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, in accordance with the AGOA eligibility requirements,” Donald Trump added.