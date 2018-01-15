Trump ignores AU demand for ‘shithole’ apology

US President Donald Trump has decidedly ignored a demand by the African Union for an apology over his shithole jibe at countries on the continent last week.Trump appeared the least apologetic in his first direct reaction to the international outrage caused by the derogatory remark.

He instead denied that he used the word that has offended sensibilities in Africa and Haiti.

“I am not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed” he told reporters on his first direct reaction to the backlash.

An enraged African Union last week issued a strong statement condemning the remark attributed to him and demanded an apology from the US leader.

The 54-member body dismissed the comment as racist, reprehensible, irresponsible and not reflective of the continent’s vibrant relations with the United States which predate Trump’s White House.

Several African countries including Senegal, Botswana, The Gambia, South Africa and Namibia have criticized Trump over the statement.

The continence defiant outrage flies in the face of direct funding by the United States of several African countries which depend on Washington for budgetary support every year.

There are fears that the mercurial Trump may decide to sanction countries on the continent that have been critical of his statements in recent days.