Trump’s alleged derogatory remarks on Buhari spark row in Nigeria

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, may soon be summoned by the Federal Government over the alleged disparaging comment made by President Donald Trump about President Muhammadu Buhari in April.Some sources said that the Nigerian Embassy in the US is expected to recommend the move so as to formally register Nigeria’s disapproval of the comment.

An exclusive commentary by the Financial Times titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Donald Trump’, published on Monday, attributed the alleged derogatory statement, “Lifeless”, to President Trump.

Buhari was the guest of the American President at the White House in April, becoming the first President from Sub-Saharan Africa to be invited since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

The sources said the alleged statement was similar to the ‘shit-hole’ statement attributed to the U.S. President in January, which he denied.

According to the sources, even if the alleged statement is taken up officially with the U.S. Government, the president is going to deny it.

“There’s no proof anywhere that he actually said it. So it is ‘fake news’ as far as we are concerned, just like Trump usually says.

“But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may be summoning the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria to explain what President Trump meant by his statement. That will be the recommendation if government wants to take it up.

“We are waiting for the response from the Ministry and that will decide our next line of action. We’re going to meet tomorrow and know the decision to be taken.

“But we are not likely going to register any formal protest from here (Washington) because even the paper does not seem to have proof. So what do we do in this circumstance?” one source said.

However, another source said the Embassy had advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ignore the alleged statement since there was no proof that the U.S. leader actually said so.

“For now, our advice is that we should just ignore the report because there was no proof of where President Trump made the alleged statement.

“And we know that the statement will be denied as usual. But if anybody has a proof of where President Trump said it, then he should provide it and we analyse and respond appropriately,” the source said.