Trump’s envoy discusses Cameroon-US trade opportunities

The United State’s Asssistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy on Saturday March 16 arrived Cameroon for a three-day working visit.

The first day of his visit was purely business as he met with the American Chamber of Commerce in Douala to discuss how to increase trade and investment between the United States and Cameroon.

Cameroon’s immense economic potential was highlighted to the US diplomat while suggestions were advanced to improve the business climate in the country as the city of Douala hosts the Cameroon Business Forum on Monday.

After visiting the Caf Excellence Centre in Mbankomo on Sunday, The US diplomat continues his visit in Cameroon on Monday when he will meeet with the Head of State.