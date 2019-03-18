Trump’s envoy discusses Kamto’s situation with Cameroonian authorities

The US Assistant Secretary in charge of African Affairs Tibor Nagy has revealed he met with the Minister of External Relations discussed on the situation of the detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto.

Tibor Naggy revealed he highlighted his concerns abouth the arrest of Kamto and his supporters and called for authorities to ensure due process.

“Foreign Minister Mbella Mbella and I had a constructive discussion today on areas of cooperation. I highlighted my concerns about the arrest of Kamto and others, encouraging # Cameroon to ensure due process, peaceful assembly, and freedom of speech,”Tibor Naggy tweeted.

The US diplomat was equally at the Unity Palace where he met with the Head of State to discuss a wide range of issues.