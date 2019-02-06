Tshisekedi arrives in Kenya for talks with Kenyatta

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.Tshisekedi who was inaugurated as new DRC leader is on a tour of three African countries namely Angola, Congo republic and Kenya.

Kenyatta was the only African Head of State at his inauguration in January.

According to sources, Kenyatta and African Union envoy and former Prime minister, Raila Odinga were instrumental in convincing AU to accept to accept Tshisekedi’s election as the DRC leader.

The AU had called for the suspension of the final vote results.