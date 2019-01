Félix Tshisékédi has struggled through part of his speech during his inauguration as the next president of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.Tshisékédi was forced to stop his speech when he felt dizzy shortly after taking the oath of office and receiving the state symbols as president.

He resumed reading the speech after a few minutes break.

The ceremony which took place in front of a huge crowd at the State House in Kinshasa was graced by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.