Tunisia : Cameroon to Repatriate Nationals April 5th

Cameroon intends to repatriate on 5 April its nationals residing in Tunisia who have “confirmed” their willingness to return voluntarily to their country.

The information is contained in a press release from the Cameroonian embassy in Tunisia published on 30 March, which states that the flight is scheduled for 17:55. “The grouping of those concerned will be done at the embassy no later than 12:30 for departure to Tunis-Carthage airport,” said Ambassador Samuel Djobo, who signed the statement.

“Each passenger (adult and child over 2 years old) is entitled to 2 pieces of luggage of 23 kg (46 in total) and a cabin baggage of 10 kg maximum. Children under 2 years of age are each entitled to one piece of luggage weighing 23 kg and another in the cabin weighing a maximum of 10 kg,” it continued. On 22 February, the Cameroonian embassy in Tunisia asked its nationals to approach its services for voluntary return, in view of the rise in racist attacks against people from sub-Saharan African countries.

The attacks against blacks have increased after the controversial remarks of the Tunisian president, Kaïs Saïed, on the presence of sub-Saharan migrants whom they consider responsible for insecurity and bearers of a hegemonic project in his country. Several Cameroonians testified to having been victims of this violence and some expressed the desire to return home, fearing for their safety.