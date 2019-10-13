Tunisia : Kais Saied winning presidential runoff (surveys)

Published on 13.10.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Independent candidate Kais Saied won Sunday’s presidential runoff election in Tunisia with over 75 percent of votes, according to projections of two exit polls.Tunisian company Sigma Conseil said the conservative lawyer Saied netted 76.9 percent of votes while his opponent media mogul Nabil Karoui, garnered 23.1 percent.

These figures were even aired on the state-owned television Wataniya 1.

Another company specialized in polls survey, Emrhod Consulting said the independent candidate Saied won a landslide victory with 72.5 percent against 27.4 for Karoui.

No official results had yet been announced yet and provisional figures are expected by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog (ISIE) announced a turnout of 39.2 percent in the afternoon in Tunisia and 19.8 percent abroad.