Tunisia: Presidential voter turnout tops 16 pc by midday

Tunisians have been queuing out to vote in their country’s first free and fair elections, apparently showing serious enthusiasm for Sunday’s exercise during which the voter turnout reached 16.3pc by midday.These are figures reported by the electoral watchdog (ISIE).

In comparison, the 2014 presidential polls recorded a 12pc turnout at the corresponding period, and eventually climbed up to 60pc.

Among the 26 candidates originally registered to take part, only 24 contenders are vying for the presidency after two – Mohsen Marzouk and Slim Riahi withdrew from the race.

The two had announced they are throwing their weight behind former Defense minister Abdelkarim Zbidi who is a contender.

Nearly seven million Tunisians are registered to take part in this election which was initially scheduled for November after the October 6th legislative polls.

However, in line with the country’s constitution, the imperative to find a successor to Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi, who died on July 25th aged 92, drew the presidential election two months early.

Late Essebsi was Tunisia’s first democratically-elected president after the 2011 revolution toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the so-called Arab Spring.