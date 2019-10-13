Tunisia : Two self-styled candidates vie for presidential runoff

Published on 13.10.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Tunisians are voting Sunday to elect their new president in a crucial runoff between two self-styled candidates; a conservative constitutionalist Kais Saied and a media tycoon Nabil Karoui.The polling stations opened at 8:00am (7:00GMT) in Tunisia and are due to close at 6:00pm while abroad-based electors began voting since Friday.

The two outclassed the 24 others candidates during the first round held on September 15.

Kais Saied obtained 18.4 percent of votes whereas Nabil Karoui, then in prison but just released Wednesday, garnered 15.6 percent.

Sunday vote which is Tunisia’s second free presidential election since the 2011 Arab was held ahead, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi in July.

Observers are expected a turnout higher than the 45 percent of the first round.