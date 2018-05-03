Tunisian exports to Senegal estimated at CFAf2bn

Exports from Tunisia to Senegal in 2017 were estimated at CFAf 2.26 billion, while Senegal exports to Tunisia were estimated at CFAf 407 million, the president of the Chamber of Commerce in Dakar, Dr. Daouda Thiam, said Wednesday in Dakar, citing data from the National Agency for Statistics.This makes Senegal “the first economic partner of Tunisia in sub-Saharan Africa”, according to Thiam, who emphasized that the volume of trade could be increased.

Dr Thiam was speaking at the Senegal-Tunisia Economic Forum, which kicked off in Dakar since April 30.

Tunisian exports to Senegal have recorded an average annual growth of 10% since 2011, while exports from Senegal to Tunisia soared by an annual average of 26%, according to the secretary general at the ministry of Agriculture, Adama Baye Racine Ndiaye.

The main products exchanged are fruit and vegetables, seafood, machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals products.