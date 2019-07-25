Tunisian President Béji Caid Essebsi dies

The President of Tunisia Béji Caïd Essebsi has died on Thursday at the age of 92, his office confirmed in a statement.“The President of the Republic died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. at the military hospital of Tunis,” it said, adding that the date for his funeral will be announced in time.

Essebsi, Tunisia’s fourth president was sworn in on December 31, 2014, after he became the first leader in the country’s history elected by universal adult suffrage.

In April 2019, a tired Essebi had already given up running for a second term, preferring to pass the torch to a younger generation of leaders.