Turkey-Earthquake : Elvis Nkam’s Remains To Be Returned To Cameroon 

Cameroonian Ambassador to Turkey has announced the return of the remains of the footballer.

During the night of February 5 to 6, part of Turkey and Syria was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7, 8. To date, nearly 25,000 people have died. If some Cameroonians like Stéphane Bahoken were able to escape this tragedy, it is not the case for his compatriot, Elvis Nkam, an amputee footballer who played for the Malayta City Council’s disabled football club.



The player was found under the rubble of his hotel. After contacting his club, Cameroon’s Ambassador to Turkey initiated the procedure for the return of the 30-year-old player’s remains to Cameroon.