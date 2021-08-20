Turkey expresses interest to mediate border dispute between Ethiopia, Sudan

Turkey has expressed interest to mediate the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forwarded the proposal to the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ankara on Wednesday.

Leaders of the two countries also signed a number of deals including military framework and military financial agreements.

Following the signing ceremony, the Turkish president pointed to the need for stability in Ethiopia and offered to mediate a solution for the Tigray conflict and the border tensions with Sudan.

He underscored that the continuation of the armed conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia will affect the whole region before adding that Turkey is ready to contribute to finding a solution to the crisis in Tigray.

If offered, Ethiopia would appreciate the Turkish government’s mediation on the recent border conflict with Sudan, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti was quoted as saying in February this year..

Further, the Turkish leader mentioned the current tensions with Sudan over the Fashaga area saying that Ankara is also prepared to broker an amicable solution for the border dispute.

“I have already raised the issue with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan,” added Erdogan referring to the recent three-day visit of the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Ankara.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia claimed ownership of the Fashaga border area and called for talks to demarcate the border between the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates sought to mediate between the two countries and proposed to establish agricultural projects in the area involving farmers from the two countries.