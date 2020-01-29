Turkey’s President calls out Haftar over Libya crisis

Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to Senegal, on Tuesday, lambasted Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whom he said, lacks “political recognition.”In strong terms, the Turkish president spoke on the Libyan crisis during a joint press briefing with his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall.

From the outset, Recep Tayyip Erdogan castigated the attitude of Haftar, who was conspicuous by his absence from the “discussions” held at the recent Summit in Berlin, Germany on Libya.

According to the President of Turkey, the troops of the strong man in eastern Libya are made up of “legionaries funded by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.”

In addition, Erdogan argued that “Marshal Haftar is a soldier who is paid. He betrayed (Muammar) Gaddafi and sought refuge in the United States.” However, the Turkish leader said he wants “a peaceful settlement” to the dispute.

For his part, President Macky Sall encouraged him to do so, voicing “Africa’s concern” over the consequences of the Libyan civil war. Concluding his remarks, Mr. Sall invited the African Union (AU) to be more involved in the process of resolving this crisis.

Libya has been caught up in an unprecedented political conflict since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. This North African country is currently cut in half with, on the one hand, a government of national unity led by Fayez al Sarraj and based in Tripoli and, on the other hand, a parallel government led by Marshal Haftar.

The international community recognizes Sarraj as head of the Libyan government. Turkey recently decided to send troops to support the forces of the national unity government.

After Algeria and The Gambia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a two-day official visit to Senegal. The Turkish leader, accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen, has penned seven partnership agreements with the Senegalese side.

These agreements include in particular a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the setting up of a Turkish cultural center to be called “Yunus Emre,” a cooperation agreement dealing with Diaspora policies, a memorandum of cooperation agreement between the Directorate of State Archives at the Turkish Presidency and the Directorate of Senegal’s National Archives.