Turkish agency provides machinery to Cameroon ginger farmers

TİKA provided machinery and equipment to Nom’s Ginger, a cooperative producing ginger in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.The project included the donation of an automatic bagging machine, a washing machine, a peeler, a fruit and vegetable dryer, a gas stove, a generator, a computer, cookware, and production equipment to be used in the production and packaging stages.

15 people were employed for production and distribution operations as part of the project.

The ginger powder, granulated ginger, and ginger tea produced thanks to the project will soon be put on the market.

Thanks to this support, the production capacity of the cooperative, which has 47 members, quadrupled.