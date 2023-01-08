Turkish foreign minister begins whistle-stop Africa tour

Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye who begins a tour of Africa on Sunday till South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe.The whistle-stop tour ends on January 14.

During his time in South Africa, Minister Çavuşoğlu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town on 9 January, and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on 10 January.

Within the scope of his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will conduct bilateral meetings in Zimbabwe on 11 January, in Rwanda on 12 January, in Gabon on 13 January, and in Sao Tome and Principe on 14 January.

All areas of Turkiye’s bilateral relations with those countries and regional developments as well as Türkiye’s Africa Partnership Policy will be reviewed during Minister Çavuşoğlu’s tour.

It underlines Turkiye’s rekindled interest in Africa which is against the backdrop of a new scramble for influence on the continent by major powers such as the United States, China and Russia.