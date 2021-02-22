Turkish, Tunisian Ambassadors pledge more health support to Cameroon

Cameroon has been promised more support in its quest to institute a suitable vaccine against the COVID-19 as well as the general fight against the pandemic.

Promises were made by the Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, Karim Ben Becher and the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Sarac during separate audiences granted them by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

At the start of the discussions, the two diplomats praised Cameroon for the effective response strategy put in place since the first case was recorded in the country on March 6, 2020.

They equally took keen interest in the steps taken by the government for the acquisition of vaccines as the Minister of Public Health made it clear that Cameroon is still at the stage of prospecting and seeking funding.

Nevertheless, a national vaccination deployment plan has already been drawn up and is awaiting guidance from the government.

All parties equally used the opportunity to take stock and to make projections for cooperation between Cameroon and these two countries in terms of health.

Look at possibilities of evacuation of patients, the Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, Karim Ben Becher suggested the setting up of a management strategy through a health insurance policy for the evacuated patients.

On the ophthalmological care, he proposed the course of cataract surgery in our country through Nadi AL Bassar, a Tunisian structure specialised in the domain.

In terms of training and capacity building, he stressed that general medicine and dentistry, as well as pharmacy are now open to Cameroonian students. With regard to pharmacy, the Tunisian envoy said his country was ready to support Cameroon with pharmaceutical laboratories, vaccines, generic drugs; an offer that the Minister welcomed not without noting that the current option of its ministerial department is to develop pharmacy in Cameroon for the sub-region.

On her part, the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Sarac focused discussions on the rehabilitation of hospitals like those of Jamot, Mfou and Kribi.

The Minister of Public Health used the opportunity to raise the issue of the withdrawal, due to non compliance, of the Turkish structure, Marubeni which had been given the contract for the rehabilitation of the Jamot hospital. Dr Malachie Manaouda hoped for a swift designation of another structure capable of completing the various works.