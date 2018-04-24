Turmoil as S/Leone parliament fails to convene

The much anticipated election of the Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament has been postponed to Wednesday after the House failed to convene today, APA can report.The 146 members of the House of Parliament were to be sworn in today to pave way for the official opening and commencement of proceeding, including the election and swearing in of the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker.

But after a long delay, Sidi Tunis, Member of Parliament from the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), who is also Leader of Government Business in the House, announced that the election would now be held on Wednesday. Mr Tunis didn’t give any reason for the postponement.

It followed the row created by a power struggle between the outgoing Speaker and the Clerk of Parliament. The Speaker, Sheku Dumbuya, who is a member of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), had issued

a statement announcing the postponement of the proceeding indefinitely. That was after the Sierra Leonean High Court had slammed an injunction on about 12 elected APC members.

The newly appointed clerk, Umar Paran Tarawally, who comes from the SLPP, issued a counter statement, announcing that Parliament would convene. Tarawally said he, and not the Speaker, has the authority to

convene the session.

Sources inside the House said that Speaker Dumbuya seized the ‘Maze’, a ceremonial symbol of authority that is laid before commencement of Parliamentary sittings, which led to the delay in convening the session.

The APC lost the presidency to SLPP after the March 31 presidential elections, which saw former Junta leader Julius Maada Bio sworn in as the new president.

This is the fifth Parliament of Sierra Leone. And for the first time in the country’s history, it is going to be dominated by the opposition (APC), which, however, doesn’t have an absolute majority.

This means that decision making in the House that require voting will be based on negotiation with Parliamentarians from two other smaller parties, independents and Paramount Chief Members.

The post of the Speaker is being contested by both APC and SLPP.

According to reports on Tuesday, a high power delegation comprising MPs have been sent to meet with President Bio so that he can intervene in the matter.

The Sierra Leonean law mandates the President to proclaim the convening of Parliament.