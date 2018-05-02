Twin bomb blasts kill 27, injure 56 in Nigeria’s Adamawa State

About 27 persons were killed and 56 others injured by twin bomb blasts by Boko Haram insurgents in Mubi in Adamawa State in northern Nigeria on Tuesday.The Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ahmad Sajoh, said in a statement in Yola, the state capital on Tuesday that the injured persons were on admission in the hospital.

Sajoh explained that the blast occurred in the market and a mosque within the market.

He said that the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, had ordered the immediate provision of medical supplies and mobilization of medical officers to the general hospital in Mubi.

“In addition, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) had been ordered to supply food and non-food items to the hospital to cater for victims and victims relations,” he said.

Local media reports quoted an eyewitness as saying the first bomber mingled with worshippers who had gathered for prayers at the mosque at the edge of the market and detonated his explosives “five minutes before the prayer started”.

He added that the second bomber blew himself up among the worshippers, traders and shoppers who fled the mosque and ran to a nearby market.

In November 2017, about 50 persons were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque during an early morning prayer in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi.