Two arrested in Mbengwi after clashes with herdsmen

At least two armed men have been arrested in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West Region after clashes with herdsmen.

According to sources, the armed men attacked the herdsmen around Tugi, leaving two of them slightly injured and two cows killed.

It took the intervention of security forces for two of the armed men to be arrested while two guns were equally seized from the men.

Though some sources point to the fact that the arrested men were armed separatists, it is however difficult to prove given the fact clashes are frequent in villages between herdsmen and villagers especially farmers.