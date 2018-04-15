Two assailants, one peacekeeper killed in Timbuktu attack

An attack targeting both the United Nations’ Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) and French-led Barkhane forces in Timbuktu has claimed the lives of three people.Those killed include two assailants and one peacekeeper, according to a statement from the Malian Security ministry seen by APA on Sunday.

The statement said that the soldier killed was serving under MINUSMA while lamenting the wounding of two other peacekeepers in the attack.

A dozen soldiers serving under Barkhane were also wounded.

MINUSMA said assailants wearing blue helmets identical to those of peacekeepers fired a dozen rockets from two vehicles painted in the colors of Malian armed forces while another was emblazoned with the UN acronym.

The mission said one of the cars apparently rigged with explosives blew up while the one with the UN insignia was neutralized.