Two Cameroonian Companies Win Africa Kaizen Awards

Published on 20.01.2023 at 11h22 by Paul Reinhard WANDJI

Promoting made in Cameroon products, they received their trophies during the ceremony held this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the International Center for Crafts in Yaounde, under the chairmanship of the Minister Achille BASSILEKIN III.

 

The companies MAKO Industries SA and STRATEX have distinguished themselves in the implementation of the kaizen method at the national, continental and international level. They were rewarded last January 18.

Among 18 nominated companies from 9 African countries who competed in this African kaizen competition, MAKO INDUSTRIES SA from Cameroon won the Exceptional Kaizen Performance Award in the category of Small and Medium Organizations. This Yaounde-based company produces and markets cellulose wadding derivatives and kraft paper, such as toilet rolls, napkins and paper backs.

Through Kaizen practices in 2020 and 2021, the company reduced machine downtime in the production process by 56.7%, improved supply capacity from 16 to 32 tons per month, and reduced 1.84 tonnes of defective products and 9.13 tonnes of waste.

The second winning company competed in the Large Company category and won the Kaizen Achievement Award. This is STRATEX (Société Industrielle de Recherche et Développement de la Plasturgie) which is a manufacturing company based in Douala and specialized in the manufacture of plastic products by injection, extrusion and blow molding processes. It offers a full range of construction materials, items for household use, packaging, bags, cans and also does industrial subcontracting by manufacturing plastic products used in the food and industrial sector. agriculture.

In memory, the Japanese Kaizen concept means improving quality and productivity

 

