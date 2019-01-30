Two Cameroonian journalists arrested alongside Kamto

Two Cameroonian journalists have been behind bars since Monday after the were reportedly arrested in Douala at the residence of Bernard Dzongang where Maurice Kamto was equally arrested.

Theodore Tchopa and David Eyengue of Le Jour newspaper were arrested and brought overnight to Yaounde where they have since been detained, sources said.

Calls have since multiplied for their release with the President of the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union Denis Nkwebo calling on authorities to respect the rights of the journalists and free them.

The Committee to Protect journalists has equally added its voice calling on Cameroonian authorities to stop the censorship and intimidation against journalists.

“Théodore Tchopa and David Eyengue Nzima are journalists who were arrested for simply covering a newsworthy event, and must be freed immediately without condition,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa program coordinator, in New York.

“Cameroonian authorities should stop trying to intimidate and censor journalists who have a duty to keep citizens informed about the political and economic situation.”

Cameroon was the third worst jailer of journalists in Africa, after Egypt and Eritrea respectively, with at least seven journalists behind bars for their work as of December 1, 2018, according to CPJ’s annual prison census.