Two Cameroonian Migrants Die at the Colombia/Panama Border

Published on 28.02.2023 at 13h20 by JDC

Migrans crossing the Panama Forest

According to a communiqué from the Cameroonian embassy in Brazil, two Cameroonians died on 15 February in an accident on the border between Colombia and Panama.

They are Erasmus Zinkeng (born in 1992) and Prince Tamfu (born in 1990). The Cameroonian embassy in Brazil reports that the two Cameroonians were part of a contingent of 66 “irregular” migrants being transported by bus from Colombia to a refuge near the Costa Rican border. The accident caused the death of 40 migrants of various nationalities.

According to human rights organisations, more and more Cameroonian candidates for illegal immigration are taking the Latin American route to enter the United States. The phenomenon has increased since 2027 and the outbreak of a separatist war in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon.

