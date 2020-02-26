Two Cameroonian movies to be screened at Cannes Festival

Two Cameroonian films will be screened at the 2020 edition of the Cannes Pan African International Film Festival which takes place in France in May.

Cameroon cinema will be honoured at the festival with the sreening of ‘Saving Mbango’ of award-winning director Nkanya Nkwai and ‘Ne crains Rien, Je t’aime’ of Thierry Ntamack.

Nkanya Nkwai will be returning to the festival for the second consecutive time after appearing at the event in 2019 with the film ‘A good Time to Divorce’.

Just months after releasing ‘Saving Mbango’, the movie has been receiving rave reviews and recognition and the Cannes Festival will be another opportunity for Nkanya Nkwai to sell Cameroon’s cinema to the world.

Produced by award-winning actress, Stephanie Tum, ‘Saving Mbango’ is a movie that centres around violence against women with the protagonist, cancer-stricken Mbango is stigmatised by her ‘ignorant’ community. However, she finds solace through John who shows her true love and is ready to ‘save’ her against all odds.

‘I thank all my crew and collaborators for the success of this movie and I hope the Cannes festival will be another opportunity for us to show the world what we are capable of,4 Nkanya Nkwai said.

On the other hand, ‘Ne Crains Rien Je t’aime’, also centres around violence against women. It talks of a woman who traumatised by the violence she suffered in her previous marriage but her new found love is there to show there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

‘The works of God are good. This is good news and I owe this to the comedians, technicians, and all crew members who have been working with me for the past ten years to ensure we fly the nation’s flag higher. I am very proud of you all, » Thierry Ntamack said.